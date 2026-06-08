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Homeindiakarnataka

Bengaluru's history-sheeter murdered in Hassan

Manjesh was facing seven cases at Talaghattapura police station in Bengaluru, including three murder cases. Some of his family members too have rowdysheets against them.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 17:49 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 17:49 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCrimeHassan

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