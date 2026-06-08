Bengaluru's history-sheeter murdered in Hassan

<p>Hassan: A history-sheeter from Bengaluru was allegedly brutally murdered in front of the district court complex in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan </a>on Monday.</p>.<p>Manjesh (42) from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru </a>is the deceased. According to the police, Manjesh, a native of Hassan, was residing with his family in Bengaluru, and had a history-sheet on him at a police station, there. A gang hacked him to death with lethal weapons, during the early hours of Monday.</p>.<p>It is said that Manjesh had come to Hassan and a gang had followed him to his native place. His right limb was severed. He sustained deep injuries on his head, stomach and back. His face was also disfigured, beyond recognition. </p>.<p>Alerted by a public call, the police officers rushed to the spot, where Manjesh was found dead in a pool of blood. He was identified based on the documents found with him. Primary reports claim that old enmity might be the cause. Police have registered a case and are investigating from all angles.</p>.History-sheeter chased down, hacked to death in Karnataka's Sulibele.<p>Superintendent of Police Shubanvitha said that a special team has been formed to nab the gang involved in the murder and they would be arrested soon. Speaking to reporters, she said, Manjesh was externed from Bengaluru and was out on bail. We received a call on 112 at 3 am about a body found. Based on the PAN card, vallet, and Aadhaar card details, he was identified, she said.</p>.<p>Manjesh was facing seven cases at Talaghattapura police station in Bengaluru, including three murder cases. Some of his family members too have rowdysheets against them, she said.</p>.<p>Manjesh was externed to Chikkamagaluru. A probe is being conducted, on why he came to Hassan. The murder shows a gang might have been involved in the murder. We have clues on who might have murdered him. We will disclose the details soon, she said.</p>