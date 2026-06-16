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Homeindiakarnataka

Bengaluru sees sharp drop in dengue, but monsoon brings fresh health risks

Officials cited mitigation efforts focused on breeding grounds and fumigation as possible reasons for the downward trend.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 19:45 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 19:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakadengue

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