Bengaluru sees sharp drop in dengue, but monsoon brings fresh health risks

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dengue">Dengue</a> cases in the city have fallen 55 per cent this April and May compared to the same period last year, with 193 cases reported against 429 in 2025.</p>.<p>So far, this June, 42 dengue cases have been recorded, against 489 in the whole of June 2025. In 2024, April had recorded 217 cases and May 782 cases, official data shows.</p>.<p>Officials cited mitigation efforts focused on breeding grounds and fumigation as possible reasons for the downward trend.</p>.Dengue fever: Why early testing matters? .<p>"ASHA workers are regularly visiting households to raise awareness about dengue and ensure places are clean with no stagnant water. But we must be more careful moving forward as rainfall is expected," Dr Syed Sirajuddin Madni, Chief Health Officer, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority">Greater Bengaluru Authority </a>(GBA).</p>.<p>Mahadevapura, a dengue hotspot in the past, appears to have controlled the growth and spread of disease-causing mosquitoes, he added.</p>.<p>Doctors noted that hospitals were seeing few dengue cases and fewer admissions.</p>.<p>"As of now, the numbers are very low. We are not seeing any admissions either, maybe there were only one or two sporadic cases. But as of now, nothing major, no outbreaks or positive cases," said Dr Sunil S Bohra, Internal Medicine Specialist.</p>.<p>He added that with monsoon rains expected to intensify from July, stagnant water in coconut shells, pots, and low-lying areas could drive up cases.</p>.<p>"These are usually the causes for a breakout if the places are not fumigated. Continued vigilance is essential even if current trends appear stable or lower than expected," he said.</p>.<p>Doctors are, however, witnessing a sharp rise in viral fever, upper respiratory tract infections, and influenza-like illnesses.</p>.<p>"We commonly see a rise in several monsoon-related illnesses such as viral fever, upper respiratory tract infections, influenza-like illnesses, gastroenteritis, food- and water-borne infections such as typhoid and Hepatitis A. Cases of leptospirosis may also occur, particularly after exposure to contaminated water. Increased humidity and fluctuating temperatures can worsen respiratory conditions such as asthma and allergies," said Dr Swati Rajagopal, Senior Consultant in Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine.</p>.<p>Simple preventive measures, timely medical consultation and clean surroundings can significantly reduce the risk of monsoon-related illnesses, she added.</p>