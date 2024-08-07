Home
Bengaluru:

Bengaluru: Students return home safely from restive Bangladesh

The parents of the children were worried about the safety of their children ever since the neighbouring country plunged into turmoil.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 11:01 IST

Belagavi (Karnataka): As many as 25 students pursuing their studies in strife-ridden Bangladesh have returned to their home town on Wednesday, authorities said.

They had even approached public representatives to bring their children back home.

A few students said they had been unable to contact their parents as the communication network was disrupted. The Indian Embassy helped these students return home safely, the authorities said.

Published 07 August 2024, 11:01 IST
