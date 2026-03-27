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Bengaluru to go vertical as horizontal growth hit by hurdles: D K Shivakumar

Going vertical is the need of the hour. We cannot keep expanding horizontally, Shivakumar said.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 22:14 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 22:14 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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