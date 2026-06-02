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Homeindiakarnataka

Bengaluru tourist, swept away by sea in Udupi, dies

The deceased has been identified as Kushal S.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 22:49 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 22:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaUdupi

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