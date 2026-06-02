<p>Udupi: A 31-year-old tourist from Bengaluru died after being swept away by a strong wave while visiting Kodi Bengre Delta Beach near Malpe.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Kushal S.</p>.Bengaluru student drowns in Harangi backwaters.<p>According to a complaint lodged by his wife, Monica, they, with their child, had arrived in Udupi on a three-day vacation. A wave struck him when Kushal was washing his feet in the water. He lost his balance and was washed away. Though he was rescued and rushed to a hospital in Manipal for treatment, he failed to respond and died on Sunday. </p>.<p>The Malpe police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). </p>