Bengaluru woman dies after developing breathing issues in Dharmasthala

<p>Mangaluru: A 49-year-old woman from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru </a>reportedly developed breathing issues while performing urulu seve (rolling on the floor after taking a vow) inside the Dharmasthala temple premises and died on Monday.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as H N Kumari.</p>.<p>In a complaint, her son Tarun, a resident of Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru, said that he, along with his mother, had arrived <br>at the Dharmasthala on Sunday.</p>.<p>On Monday morning, she suddenly experienced breathing problems while performing the <em>urulu seve.</em></p>.Bengaluru woman dies of suspected suffocation in Kodagu homestay.<p>She was immediately shifted to a hospital at Ujire in an ambulance for treatment.</p>.<p>However, doctors, who examined her, declared her dead. </p>.<p>An Unnatural Death Report under Section 194 of the BNSS has been registered at the Dharmasthala police station. </p>