Bengaluru woman dies of suspected suffocation in Kodagu homestay

<p>Somwarpet (Kodagu district): A 27-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who had come to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/kodagu-is-theme-of-painting-show-1134732.html">Kodagu</a> on a trip with her colleagues, died of suspected suffocation in the bathroom of a homestay at Kalkanduru village on Sunday.</p>.<p>According to the police, the deceased is Vinutha , an employee of a private company in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a>. She had arrived in Kodagu along with 14 colleagues for a two-day trip and was staying at a homestay in Kalkanduru. On Sunday morning, while preparing to leave for a temple visit in Kerala, she went to take a bath and was later found unconscious in the bathroom. </p>.<p>Preliminary investigations suggest that she may have suffocated due to inhalation of carbon monoxide leaking from a gas geyser. The bathroom was reportedly small and had limited ventilation, with only a small window.</p>.Woman dies after fire at Bengaluru house, 3 rescued.<p>Police said the exact cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem examination report is received. Somwarpet police have registered a case. </p>