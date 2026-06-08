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Homeindiakarnataka

Bengaluru woman dies of suspected suffocation in Kodagu homestay

The bathroom was reportedly small and had limited ventilation, with only a small window.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 01:57 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 01:57 IST
BengaluruKodagudead

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