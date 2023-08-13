Bengaluru: 1,350-page chargesheet filed in Aironics double murder case

Police have submitted a 1,350-page chargesheet to the court in connection with the murder of the MD and CEO of Aironics company. In relation to the case, 22 inquiries were conducted, involving 126 individuals as witnesses, and over 100 items were seized by the police. A police officer revealed that their investigation found that a business rivalry between Deshkaal Network Pvt. Ltd. (Gnet) and Aironics led to the double murder.
Joker Felix, also known as Shabrish, along with Santhosh (Santhu) and Vinay Reddy, conspired and carried out the killing of Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, the MD and CEO of Aironics, on July 11 at their office.
Arun Kumar, the owner of Gnet, orchestrated the murder by contracting Joker Felix. He also provided financial support to Felix and his team for the execution of the murder. Police uncovered messages on the phones of the accused, indicating that Arun Kumar also procured weapons for Felix and his associates to carry out the murder.