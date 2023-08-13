Bengaluru: 1,350-page chargesheet filed in Aironics double murder case

Police have submitted a 1,350-page chargesheet to the court in connection with the murder of the MD and CEO of Aironics company. In relation to the case, 22 inquiries were conducted, involving 126 individuals as witnesses, and over 100 items were seized by the police. A police officer revealed that their investigation found that a business rivalry between Deshkaal Network Pvt. Ltd. (Gnet) and Aironics led to the double murder.