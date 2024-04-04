1,525 works to fix pipes taken up in 2 constituencies without tender process in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Just one division of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), covering two constituencies, has claimed to have taken up as many as 1,525 works — mostly pertaining to fixing leaking pipelines — in the last two years.
Each valued less than Rs 1 lakh, the water board awarded the work to select contractors without following the tender process, it is learnt.
The development comes even though there are standing instructions from the Public Accounts Committee against undertaking piece works in the name of emergency situations.
In a complaint filed with Lokayukta, social activist Marilingagowda Maali Patil said the BWSSB has violated the randomisation rule, which mandates 17.15% of the total works be earmarked for contractors hailing from SC/ST communities. He also demanded suspension of the engineers concerned for undertaking piece works in such a large number.
The tender manual, he said, also mandates advertisement of the particular work instead of selecting the agency directly. Patil wondered about the extent of money being spent on addressing leaking pipes across all 16 divisions.
(Published 03 April 2024, 21:50 IST)