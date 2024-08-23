‘1 am extension doesn’t help us,’ say Bengaluru shop owners

None of the merchants of the Brigade Road Shops and Establishments Association are open to the idea, said Suhail Yusuf, secretary. There is no guarantee they will get enough footfall to offset the cost of hiring extra staff. Expecting the existing staff to work longer is impractical as they are already overworked. They also risk “nuisance” from pub-goers in the CBD. He feels the idea won’t take off “until the law and order is beefed up”.