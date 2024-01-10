10 arrested for autorickshaw driver’s murder

Bengaluru: In connection with the murder of an autorickshaw driver in Lakkasandra on December 24, the police announced on Tuesday that they have arrested 10 people last week on suspicion of "murder" and "plotting the murder".
A 39-year-old autorickshaw driver, Jayaprakash alias “Appi”, was a part of the group which had organised a mass feeding programme at a temple near the Lakkasandra bus stop on December 24. He was hacked to death by a gang of six after a dramatic chase. They cornered him inside a restaurant.
Investigations led them to 10 men identified as Sharath Chandra, Ravi Kumar, Balasubramanya, Dileep, Abhishek, Shubhendu, Girish, Vignesh, Antony, Harish and Girish – all residents of Lakkasandra and surrounding areas. They are all aged between 21 and 35 years.
A senior police officer investigating the case told DH, “Jayaprakash and the suspects lived in the same neighbourhood. He bullied and harassed them by ordering them to bow down to him and call him “anna” whenever he saw them. Tired of his orders, the suspects allegedly planned and murdered him.”
The deceased Jayaprakash was an accused in a murder case from 2007. He was acquitted two years later.
However, the officer clarified that the previous case had nothing to do with his murder. The suspects were all unrelated to the 2007 case. He added that the suspects included an aeronautical engineering graduate and a few degree holders. While six have been booked for murder, four other suspects are booked for plotting the murder.