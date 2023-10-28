JOIN US
10, including foreigners, held in raid against drug peddling in Bengaluru 

Last Updated 27 October 2023, 21:55 IST

In a drive against drugs, Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials have arrested 10 peddlers, including eight foreign nationals, in the last 15 days. Police have seized contraband worth Rs 5.4 crore.

Seven separate cases have been booked against those arrested in Soldevanahalli, HSR Layout, Whitefield, Parappana Agrahara, KR Puram, Kadugodi, and Banaswadi police stations.

Police have seized 3.8 kg MDMA, 50 grams of cocaine, 25 ecstasy pills, 50 LSD strips, and 5.1 kg of ganja from the suspects.

In all the cases, FIRs were filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

