<p>Bengaluru: At least 10 people were injured in a chain collision on the Bengaluru–Tumakuru National Highway on Wednesday evening.</p>.<p>The accident occurred near the Dobbspet Post Office Gate, where six vehicles — a KSRTC bus, two cars, a lorry, a jeep and a motorcycle — were involved.</p>.11 killed, two injured as van collides with cement mixer in Thane district.<p>The impact caused the jeep, which was carrying paint cans, to overturn and spill its load onto the highway. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nelamangala for treatment.</p>.<p>The accident led to a traffic jam on the highway for a while. The stranded lorry was later cleared using a crane, following which traffic was restored, police said.</p>