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10 injured in chain collision involving six vehicles near Bengaluru's Dobbspet

The impact caused the jeep, which was carrying paint cans, to overturn and spill its load onto the highway.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 21:50 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 21:50 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMulti-vehicle collision

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