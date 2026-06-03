Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

10 lakh laddus being made to celebrate D K Shivakumar becoming Chief Minister

The festive mood is visible everywhere in Nelamangala. Supporters are putting up big cutouts, bursting crackers and decorating the streets.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 08:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 08:06 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us