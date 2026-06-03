<p>Bengaluru: As D K Shivakumar prepares to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, people in Nelamangala are celebrating in a big way. To share the joy, local Congress MLA N Srinivas has ordered a massive sweet-making drive. Nearly 10 lakh laddus are being prepared so that every single house in his constituency gets a sweet box.</p><p>The festive mood is visible everywhere in Nelamangala. Supporters are putting up big cutouts, bursting crackers and decorating the streets.</p>.D K Shivakumar swearing-in: Governor's residence turns fortress ahead of ceremony.<p>Speaking to TV reporters, MLA N Srinivas said that between 250 and 300 professional cooks have been hired to make the traditional sweets. The plan is to give a sweet box weighing around 750 grams to every family in the Nelamangala assembly area. </p><p>"D K Shivakumar becoming the Chief Minister has brought great joy to people. To celebrate this, they are preparing sweet boxes for around 85,000 to 90,000 families across all villages and towns here, and no house will be left out,” he added.</p><p>The distribution of these sweets is highly organised. A large group of Congress workers and local leaders have been given specific areas to deliver the boxes. To ensure the 750-gram sweet boxes are ready for a continuous 3-day door-to-door distribution starting Thursday morning.</p><p>With Shivakumar taking the oath of office in Bengaluru, his supporters in the Bengaluru Rural area have turned this political event into a local festival. MLA said that while the official ceremony in the city will be a formal event, the celebrations in the villages will continue throughout the weekend.</p>