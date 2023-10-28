10-year-old dies as speeding bike ploughs into group, three women injured

Bengaluru: A biker who rode his two-wheeler rashly killed a 10-year-old girl and injured three pedestrians bear Agara Lake in South Bengaluru on Thursday evening.
The girl, Lakshmi, was crossing the road with women and children. In fact, the group consisted of Narayanamma, 65; her brother’s grandchildren Lakshmi and Bhumika, 4; her neighbour Savitramma, 43; and two other children Maithri, 8, and Ruthik Sagar, 9.
The group went to the Agara Lake park at 4 pm for a walk. As they crossed the Outer Ring Road service road at 5.15 pm, the biker riding rashly from Silk Board towards Iblur hit four of them.
On impact, Savitramma and Maithri sustained severe injuries to their legs and arms, while Bhumika and Lakshmi suffered head injuries. Lakshmi lost consciousness.
The biker, 28-year-old Balaji Singh, had minor injuries after falling with his bike. All the injured were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared Lakshmi dead.
Narayanamma filed a complaint at the HSR Layout traffic police station, based on which the police filed an FIR against Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.