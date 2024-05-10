100 cases of tobacco sale near schools, colleges recorded last year in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: More than two decades after the union government banned the sale of tobacco products in the vicinity of educational institutions, poor enforcement of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) has resulted in 100 violations being recorded in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits in 2023-24.

While officials from the BBMP's Tobacco Control Board insist they have tightened enforcement and increased surveillance, students and staff from educational institutions say tobacco products continue to be sold within the 100-meter radius of their campuses.

An assistant professor at a private university in Bengaluru, who prefers to remain anonymous, said, “There are many places across the city that sell tobacco products to students. Needless to say, these outlets are within 100 meters from a majority of campuses across the city.”

Prominent higher educational institutions near Hosur Road, Langford Road, and Kattigenahalli have outlets that sell cigarettes to students regardless of their age, he noted.

While the enforcement of COTPA is a collective effort involving the BBMP, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the police, there is a “general lack of initiatives and patrolling from school and college managements to step out of their campuses to ensure their students are prevented from exposure to tobacco-related substances,” public health experts say.