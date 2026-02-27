<p class="bodytext">Lenscape Kerala’, an exhibition featuring 100 works by 10 acclaimed photographers from across India, opens at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) today.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Presented by NGMA and Kerala Tourism, the exhibition brings together images produced during a five-day journey across north, central and south Kerala. The show is curated by art critic Uma Nair and directed by photographer Balan Madhavan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Thirty of the works, by three photographers, are in black and white. “When you look at a black and white photograph, expression is everything,” Uma says. </p>.Free masterclass for photography enthusiasts at Bengaluru's National Gallery of Modern Art on February 28.<p class="bodytext">Among the highlights, panoramic photographer Amit Pasricha captures the backwaters of Alappuzha and the intricate woodwork of a 1,000-year-old mosque in Kottayam. Manoj Arora presents monochrome works of Thiruvananthapuram’s heritage, including Kuthiramalika Palace and the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, while Kounteya Sinha documents Theyyam dancers in paddy fields. Wildlife photographer Shivang Mehta showcases portraits of owls, spiders and monkeys that Uma describes as “astounding”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The participating photographers also include H Satish, Saurabh Anand Chatterjee, Saibal Das, Umesh Gogna, Aishwarya Sridhar and Natasha Kartar Hemarajani.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Lenscape Kerala, February 27 to March 1, 11 am to 7 pm, at NGMA, Palace Road. Entry free.</span></p>