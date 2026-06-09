11.6-km flyover: Bengaluru gets yet another decongestion plan

<p>Bengaluru: A proposed Rs 1,300-crore flyover linking the SV Road metro station on Old Madras Road to Silk Board Junction on Hosur Road could dramatically alter the character of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indiranagar">Indiranagar</a>, the tony Bengaluru neighbourhood known for its glitzy cafes and tree-lined avenues. </p>.<p>Spanning 11.62 km, the elevated corridor will pass through Indiranagar's 80 Feet Road, CMH Road and 100 Feet Road before stretching towards Madiwala, according to the Detailed Project Report (DPR). </p>.<p>The DPR, prepared by the Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE), has proposed the flyover to ease traffic between eastern and southern Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The project — conceptualised to complement the under-construction <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/greater-bengaluru-authority-sets-october-target-for-ejipura-flyover-3996382">Ejipura </a>flyover — is among the 11 new flyovers approved by the state government in April this year. </p>.Bengaluru's double-decker flyover fully open on trial basis; set to decongest Central Silk Board junction .<p>However, the alignment is set to run along stretches of white-topped roads, known for their mature avenue trees and relatively pedestrian-friendly environment. The route traverses some of the most popular residential and commercial neighbourhoods. </p>.<p>The project comprises a rotary flyover on Old Madras Road and at Madiwala Junction as well as two 90-degree curves at Indira Gate and the old KFC signal. At the Domlur flyover, there is only one ramp towards the Inner Ring Road. The alignment continues along Hosur Road. At Silk Board Junction, the proposal includes a double-decker flyover integrated with the metro line. </p>.<p>Although the 2.4-km Ejipura flyover is yet to open despite nearly a decade of construction, the DPR has set a 24-month deadline to complete the new flyover, which is nearly five times longer. </p>.<p>B S Prahallad, Director (Technical) of B-SMILE, said the alignment was designed to provide uninterrupted movement of vehicles across Hosur Road and Old Madras Road. </p>.<p>"Now, the Ejipura flyover is a standalone project. Once the work is complete, Indiranagar will see a lot of traffic. Anticipating congestion, we'll be building an elevated corridor that will bifurcate local and long-distance traffic," he said. </p>.B-SMILE floats tenders for nine flyovers across Bengaluru.<p>Reacting to the proposal, citizens groups, including I Change Indiranagar, urged the authorities to conduct a public consultation first. Some of them acknowledged the increase in traffic congestion but believed the alignment should pass along Suranjandas Road instead of traversing through Indiranagar 80 Feet Road and 100 Feet Road. </p>.<p>Satish Rao, a resident of Indiranagar, is worried that the work would cause inconvenience to locals. "The congestion is real but Indiranagar 80 Feet Road and CMH Road are already narrow. During construction, residents will suffer due to dust and pollution. There is also no guarantee that the work will be completed within the deadline," he said, referring to the tardy progress on the Ejipura flyover. </p>.<p>Sneha Nadihal, a member of I Change Indiranagar, suggested that a public consultation must be held. "We are weighing the merits and demerits of the flyover. Citizens have also pooled in money to engage a professional consultant to examine the alignment. On the face of it, the project will cause a lot of inconvenience but I want to look at the project holistically," she said. </p>