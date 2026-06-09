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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

11.6-km flyover: Bengaluru gets yet another decongestion plan

Spanning 11.62 km, the elevated corridor will pass through Indiranagar's 80 Feet Road, CMH Road and 100 Feet Road before stretching towards Madiwala, according to the Detailed Project Report (DPR).
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 21:27 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 21:27 IST
BengaluruFlyoverinfrastructureSilk Board

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