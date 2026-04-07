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11 arrested for black-marketing of RCB-CSK IPL match tickets outside Chinnaswamy stadium

A total of seven cases have been registered across Cubbon Park and Chamarajpet police station limits.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 14:47 IST
CSKIPLRCBM Chinnaswamy Stadiumblack marketing

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