11 arrested for black-marketing of RCB-CSK IPL match tickets outside Chinnaswamy stadium

<p>Bengaluru: Cubbon Park Police have busted a black marketing racket involving Indian Premier League (IPL) match tickets and arrested 11 accused. </p><p>Tickets worth Rs 4.53 lakh were seized during the operation.</p><p>A senior police officer said that the illegal sale was linked to the high-demand match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.</p>.Four, including minors, held for mobile thefts during RCB vs SRH match in Bengaluru; 21 phones worth Rs 18 lakh recovered.<p>A total of seven cases have been registered across Cubbon Park and Chamarajpet police station limits. Police recovered 28 match tickets and seven mobile phones from the accused.</p><p>Acting on a tip-off, police posed as buyers around the stadium and nabbed the accused red-handed. Investigations revealed that the accused had purchased tickets online and later resold them to cricket fans at inflated prices ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. They also used social media platforms to lure potential buyers by posting some links.</p>