11 Indira Canteens shut for two weeks over payment dues  

Bengaluru: Eleven Indira Canteens, which provide subsidised meals, have remained shut for the past two weeks due to delayed payments.
These canteens are located in various parts of the BBMP's South Zone, including Basavanagudi, Byrasandra, VV Puram, Jayanagar, Adugodi, Ejipura and Siddapura.
The agency responsible for supplying breakfast, lunch, and dinner halted its services because the BBMP failed to clear outstanding bills amounting to Rs 40 crore.
Vikas Surolkar, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP, explained that payments were withheld because the agency submitted bills exceeding the amount of food provided to the public.
"We have released payments to all other agencies operating Indira Canteens across the city. If the South Zone agency continues to keep the canteens shut, we will make alternate arrangements," he stated.
Published 18 July 2024, 22:57 IST