Bengaluru: 11-kilometre run, Rajyotsava edition on Nov 1

Runners are asked to report in front of the Vidhana Soudha at 6:45 am to collect their bib numbers, with the run scheduled to start at 7 am.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 02:38 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 02:38 IST
