Bengaluru: 11-kilometre run, Rajyotsava edition on Nov 1

<p>Bengaluru: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to promote safe and walkable footpaths in the city, BangaloreWALKS is hosting an 11-km Rajyotsava edition run on the footpaths in Shivajinagar this Friday.</p>.<p>Runners are asked to report in front of the Vidhana Soudha at 6:45 am to collect their bib numbers, with the run scheduled to start at 7 am. Participants are welcome to walk or jog along a route that includes Cubbon Road, Halasuru, Halasuru Lake, St John's Church Road, Cantonment Railway Station, Millers Road, and Raj Bhavan Road, concluding back at the Vidhana Soudha.</p>.<p>In celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava, participants are encouraged to wear red and/or yellow attire.</p>.BMRCL, HAL to host vigilance walkathon.<p>This event is part of the #BLRFootpathChallenge, which invites pedestrians to rate the city’s footpaths to enhance pedestrian safety.</p>.<p>Arun Pai, the self-proclaimed Footpath Mayor of Bengaluru, has identified this route as 'walkable'. Supported by the BBMP (East Zone) and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad’s office, the run is free and open to everyone, with no prior registration required.</p>.<p>For details, contact bangalorewalks@gmail.com.</p>