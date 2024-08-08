12 years, 485 cases: Bengaluru’s crisis of missing girls & women

According to data reviewed by DH, 173 girls aged 19 to 21 years remain untraced; 162 girls under 16 years old are still missing; 92 girls aged 17 to 18 years and 58 women aged 22 years or older are also untraced. Among the missing persons are 20 girls placed in juvenile homes. The data further reveals that up to 70 per cent of the missing women and girls belong to economically backward and underprivileged families.