DHNS: Sri Satyatmatirtha Swami of the Uttaradi Mutt will conduct the 12th Sri Nyayasudha Mangala Mahotsava in the presence of many Madhwa Yatis from November 28 to December 3.

It will be held at the Sri Digvijaya Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, Uttaradi Mutt, Shankarpuram, Basavangudi.