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13,000 poor families in B'luru to lose homes over unpaid dues

The houses — currently vacant— were allotted over different years, including in 2018 and 2023.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 23:08 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 23:08 IST
BengaluruReal Estate

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