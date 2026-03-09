<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> East City Corporation has successfully acquired 14 acres of land, valued at Rs 510 crore, as part of the ongoing road-widening initiative, primarily in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency.</p>.<p>Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh stated that 52 properties, which were relinquished for the road-widening project, have been taken over so far.</p>.Bengaluru East Corporation latest to auction properties with tax dues.<p>These properties will be used to expand key roads, including ITPL Main Road, Whitefield Main Road, and Doddanekundi (land reserved for the proposed road connecting the Outer Ring Road and the Peripheral Ring Road).</p>.<p>According to the government’s guideline value, the 14 acres (56,722.6 sqm) of land are estimated to be worth approximately Rs 510 crore. To prevent encroachment on these properties, signboards indicating that the land is reserved for road widening and belongs to the city corporation will be installed, the commissioner added.</p>.<p>Given the increasing traffic density and rapid development in the East City Corporation area, the land acquired will be used for expanding major arterial and sub-arterial roads, developing footpaths, constructing cycle paths where needed, and building other necessary supporting infrastructure, officials said.</p>