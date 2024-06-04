14 booked day after Bengaluru pro-Palestine protest

East Bengaluru’s Pulakeshinagar police have booked two FIRs after 14 people were detained on Sunday for allegedly staging a pro-Palestine protest.
A senior police officer told DH that the FIRs were booked for failing to follow the Karnataka High Court’s directions to stage protests at Freedom Park and for obstructing and not allowing government servants to discharge their duty.
“The 14 were released on station bail on Monday,” the officer said.
The activists were detained near the Carry Fresh Supermarket on Mosque Road when they had plans to distribute pro-Palestine pamphlets and posters. Some of them accused the police of manhandling them.
Published 03 June 2024, 22:34 IST