14-hour day worse for women workforce, say professionals

Genelia (name changed), a 36-year-old IT professional who has been a part of the sector for 12 years, works 10-12 hours daily and sometimes even on the weekends. “Even after finishing a shift in office, I come back home only to log back in and work until 10 pm,” she says. She feels this move will wreak havoc on the work-life balance of all professionals. Many like Genelia are worried they might have to hand in their resignation if the proposal comes through.