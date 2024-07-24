14-hour day worse for women workforce, say professionals

The Karnataka government is facing flak for their proposal to extend work hours for IT and ITeS employees to 14 hours a day (see box). Women employees, women’s rights organisations, and employees’ unions say such a move will affect women professionals more.
Genelia (name changed), a 36-year-old IT professional who has been a part of the sector for 12 years, works 10-12 hours daily and sometimes even on the weekends. “Even after finishing a shift in office, I come back home only to log back in and work until 10 pm,” she says. She feels this move will wreak havoc on the work-life balance of all professionals. Many like Genelia are worried they might have to hand in their resignation if the proposal comes through.
Priyanka Prasad, another IT professional, asks if the additional work hours will mean a 3-day weekend and other perks. Priyanka, an avid biker, says “everyone (especially women) will end up giving up their hobbies as they will be exhausted after such long days”.
Various concerns
Human rights activist Brinda Adige, founder of Global Concerns India, believes that this move will affect women more. “Women IT professionals not only have to manage office work but also household chores and care for their families. The extended hours will impact their physical and mental health. In the long run, many will have to give up their jobs,” she adds. Fatigue, exertion, and depression are growing concerns among women, and such a move will only aggravate the situation, she adds.
Priya Varadarajan, founder, Durga India, says it will give rise to several other concerns, such as arranging for safe transport for women. She adds: “In the future, employers could face pressure in ensuring equality and safety. This could result in fewer women being hired.”
“With such a move, will girls even pursue jobs in STEM?” asks Priya.
She points out that women often take a backseat in their careers due to extended hours. “Additionally, productivity is measured on a masculine scale without taking into consideration the issues a woman and her body go through,” Priya notes.
Unions speak
The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) came out with a statement on July 20, condemning the proposal. Suhas Adiga, general secretary, KITU, says that the “proposal poses an attack on the basic rights of any worker”. “With this, employers can ask employees to work for unreasonable hours, such as during month- or year-end processes,” he says. Such an amendment could lead to companies opting for a two-shift system, replacing the current three-shift system. This could also lead to a third of the workforce being removed, he adds.
Adiga cites a report by Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which says that 45% of employees in the IT sector face mental health issues such as depression, and 55% face physical health impacts. “Increasing working hours will just worsen the situation. A combined study by the World Health Organization and International Labour Organization states that increased working hours will lead to an estimated 35% higher risk of death by stroke,” he says.
The All India IT and ITeS Employees’ Union (AIITEU) also condemned the proposed change. Suman Dasmahapatra, working committee member, AIITEU, says the union strongly believes that with an increased use of automation in the IT industry, working hours must be reduced, “which will allow time for more personal and innovative work”.
Dasmahapatra rues that if such a move is accepted in Karnataka, it will slowly be adopted by other states, which is concerning. The AIITEU released a statement on Tuesday demanding a reduction in “the daily working hours to 7 hours and the work week to 35 hours to ensure higher employment with a defined right to log out of work”. “This will help increase the number of shifts in an organisation leading to increased employment,” Dasmahapatra adds. Ensuring a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 for employees in the IT and ITeS sector is another demand raised.
What will change?
The proposed amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial
Establishments Act will allow for a 14-hour work day (12-regular hours plus 2 hours of overtime). The existing act only allows a maximum of 10 hours of work per day (inclusive of overtime).