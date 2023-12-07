14-hour flight delay sparks passenger outrage at KIA

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here witnessed scenes of passenger unrest on Wednesday, after a SpiceJet flight between Bengaluru and Mumbai was delayed by over 14 hours.
The flight — SG 385 — was scheduled to take off from Bengaluru at 6 am, but left KIA only after 8.30 pm. Earlier, the passengers, about 250 of them, protested the multiple rescheduling of the flight.
A video posted on social media showed agitated passengers at gate 15 of Terminal 1, seeking clarifications from the airline’s staff on the departure of the flight.
Passengers alleged on social media platform X that there was a lack of clarity in the staff’s response. The airline said the flight was grounded due to a technical issue.
The schedule on the official SpiceJet web page said the flight was delayed by 14 hours and 30 minutes. The airline regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.
“The departure time was revised as an important part of the aircraft had to be connected from Mumbai. However, by the time the part arrived, the operating crew faced Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), causing further delay to the flight. The aircraft is now serviceable and ready to depart with a new set of crew,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said about 15 minutes prior to the revised time of departure, 8.30 pm.