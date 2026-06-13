14 lakh homes in Karnataka still without sewer connections: Govt data

<p>Bengaluru: Rapid urbanisation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>'s Tier-2 cities is outpacing infrastructure, with the same pressures that strain Bengaluru now replicating across smaller towns.</p>.<p>Half of the over 2,026 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage generated outside the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) flows untreated into the environment, while nearly 14 lakh houses remain without a sewer connection.</p>.<p>State government data shows total sewage generation in Karnataka stands at 4,146.69 MLD. Urban local bodies outside the GBA account for 2,026.69 MLD of this. Of the 2,056.96 MLD of sewage that goes untreated, ULBs contribute a significant share.</p>.Karnataka HC upholds BWSSB's right to lay sewage lines on private property.<p>The government has proposed 401 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a combined treatment capacity of 2,514.96 MLD, and plans to operationalise 14 non-functional STPs to treat an additional 1.76 MLD. But the core problem lies not in treatment capacity, but in the absence of sewer networks connecting households to the drains, leaving existing STPs underutilised.</p>.<p>Of the 37.34 lakh houses targeted for sewer connections, 13.94 lakh, or 37.3 per cent, are yet to be linked. Another 16.49 lakh houses, accounting for 44.17 per cent, have connections, while 6.9 lakh rely on septic tanks.</p>.<p>The government said treated water is used to recharge lakes in Bengaluru. In Tier-2 cities and towns, it is directed to agriculture or released into open channels.</p>.<p><strong>Model cities & towns</strong></p>.<p>In November 2025, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which monitors implementation of waste management rules, noted that the government had sufficient time to demonstrate full compliance and should have set defined timelines.</p>.<p>The government said Mysuru, Davangere and Hubballi-Dharwad were three major cities showing advanced compliance.</p>.<p>"Similarly, Hunasuru, Nanjangud and Hosadurga have been identified as model towns based on their performance and progress under Swachh Survekshan evaluations," it said.</p>.<p><strong>Subhash Adi panel winds up</strong></p>.<p>The state government has disbanded the Justice Subhash B Adi committee, the state-level body tasked with monitoring implementation of waste management rules.</p>.<p>Set up in 2019 by the National Green Tribunal, the committee had served as a coordinating body bringing together stakeholders and parastatal agencies to address the waste crisis. The government said the committee was wound up with effect from April 30, 2026.</p>