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14 lakh homes in Karnataka still without sewer connections: Govt data

The government has proposed 401 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a combined treatment capacity of 2,514.96 MLD.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 20:27 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 20:27 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaSewage

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