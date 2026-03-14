<p>Bengaluru: Fourteen life convicts were released from the Bengaluru Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara on Friday under the government’s premature release order.</p>.<p>In total, 30 life convicts lodged in different prisons in Karnataka were granted premature release following the recommendations of the Life Convict Review (LCR) Committee, which examined 54 cases and selected inmates based on good conduct.</p>.<p>The order was issued by the state government with the Governor’s approval under Article 161 of the Constitution.</p>.<p>Alok Kumar, DGP, Prisons and Correctional Services, said the department is focusing on the reintegration and reformation of inmates, so they return to society as responsible citizens.</p>.Fraudulent digital arrest attempt using Bengaluru police identity.<p>“We want them to step out as better human beings and be useful to their families and society”, he said. He added that the prison department has launched a new initiative in collaboration with India Justice, an NGO, to help released prisoners reintegrate into society. Authorities will also assist them in independent employment opportunities and monitor their progress for one year after their release.</p>