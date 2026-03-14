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14 life convicts released from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara prison

The order was issued by the state government with the Governor’s approval under Article 161 of the Constitution.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 22:29 IST
Bengaluru newsParappana Agrahara Central Prison

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