14-yr-old Bengaluru boy smashed against wall by dad, dies

According to the FIR, Ravikumar said, 'It doesn't matter if a son like you live or die,” before assaulting Tejas, who suffered severe internal injuries.
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 01:43 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 01:43 IST
BengaluruCrimemurder

