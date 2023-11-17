14-yr-old lion dies at Bannerghatta park

A 14-year-old lion died at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Thursday.
In a press release, BBMP executive director Surya Sen said that the lion, Rama, died of multiple organ failure, and showed symptoms associated with vomiting on Wednesday evening.
"The best care was provided by a team of veterinarians, but he did not respond to the treatment. The postmortem revealed multiple organ failure, and that is suspected to be the cause of death. The visceral samples were sent to the IAH&VB Lab for further examination," the release said.
Rama was born to Ganesha and Anu on February 4, 2010. He has sired 12 cubs.