JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

14-yr-old lion dies at Bannerghatta park

In a press release, BBMP executive director Surya Sen said that the lion, Rama, died of multiple organ failure, and showed symptoms associated with vomiting on Wednesday evening.
Last Updated 16 November 2023, 20:57 IST

Follow Us

A 14-year-old lion died at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Thursday.

In a press release, BBMP executive director Surya Sen said that the lion, Rama, died of multiple organ failure, and showed symptoms associated with vomiting on Wednesday evening.

"The best care was provided by a team of veterinarians, but he did not respond to the treatment. The postmortem revealed multiple organ failure, and that is suspected to be the cause of death. The visceral samples were sent to the IAH&VB Lab for further examination," the release said.

Rama was born to Ganesha and Anu on February 4, 2010. He has sired 12 cubs.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 November 2023, 20:57 IST)
BengaluruBannerghatta National Park

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT