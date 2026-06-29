14.95 lakh saplings planted in 12 hours: BDA enters Guinness World Records   

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) entered the Guinness World Records on Sunday after planting close to 15 lakh native saplings across the city within 12 hours.</p>.<p>Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the record under the 'Most plants planted by a team in 12 hours' category.</p>.<p>Adjudicator Rishi Nath presented the certificate to Shivakumar and BDA Chairman NA Haris in the presence of Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Energy and Tourism Minister KJ George, and senior government officials.</p>.<p>The drive covered major BDA layouts, including Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Banashankari 6th Stage and Shivaram Karanth Layout. The authority planted saplings of only native species to improve biodiversity and strengthen the city's ecological resilience.</p>.<p>The BDA said the initiative forms part of the Bengaluru Urban Ecological Restoration Mission 2026 to 2030, which aims to expand the city's green cover, improve air quality, enhance biodiversity and build climate resilient neighbourhoods.</p>.<p>BDA Commissioner Major P Manivannan said the authority would now focus on ensuring the survival, maintenance and healthy growth of every sapling planted. "True success will be measured not only by this world record, but by the thriving urban forests these saplings will become," he said.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Where the saplings were planted </strong></span></p>.<p><span class="bold">Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout:</span> 6.77 lakh </p>.<p><span class="bold">Shivaram Karanth Layout:</span> 7.12 lakh </p>.<p><span class="bold">Banashankari 6th Stage:</span> 1.05 lakh </p>.<p><span class="bold">Total:</span> 14.95 lakh</p>