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14.95 lakh saplings planted in 12 hours: BDA enters Guinness World Records   

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the record under the 'Most plants planted by a team in 12 hours' category.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 22:48 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 22:48 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBDABangalore Development Authority

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