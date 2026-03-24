<p>Bengaluru: The newly built 1.5-km stretch of the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Road from Deepanjali Nagar Junction on Mysore Road has been opened for a trial run.</p>.<p>The four-lane road connects Deepanjali Nagar to Hosakerehalli, Banashankari 6th Stage, Kanakapura Road and Challaghatta, and is expected to cut travel time to these areas by nearly half.</p>.<p>The link to Challaghatta will particularly benefit travellers heading towards Mysuru by reducing the need to enter the city.</p>.<p>During non-peak hours, a DH reporter travelled from the Hosakerehalli toll gate to Deepanjali Nagar via NICE Road and compared it with the usual route through Nayandahalli. The NICE stretch reduced travel time to less than half.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Ashok Kheny, Managing Director of NICE, said, “We have opened both sides of the road for trial runs by the traffic police. We are awaiting a date from the state government for the formal inauguration.”</p>.<p>However, commuters heading towards Chord Road or Mysore Road (towards Majestic) will have to take a U-turn at BHEL Junction, merging with Mysore Road and BHEL Junction traffic.</p>.<p>Samarth Nayak, a resident of Hosakerehalli who travels to Richmond Town for work, said, “I usually take Mysore Road and have to navigate traffic at BHEL Junction and Nayandahalli, which takes about 20 minutes. On NICE Road, it takes just five to six minutes.”</p>.<p>Jeevan K, a resident of Banashankari 6th Stage, said, “I tried the road and it definitely saves time, but the Rs 75 one-way toll is expensive for daily use. It may be useful during emergencies or when there is an urgency.”</p>.<p>A senior police officer said, “We expect traffic congestion to reduce by about 25%. However, regular commuters may hesitate to use it due to the toll cost.”</p>.<p>Kheny added that daily passes for residents may be introduced, if required.</p>