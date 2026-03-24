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1.5-km Bengaluru's NICE Road stretch opened for trial run

The four-lane road connects Deepanjali Nagar to Hosakerehalli, Banashankari 6th Stage, Kanakapura Road and Challaghatta, and is expected to cut travel time to these areas by nearly half.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 21:58 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 21:58 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNICE Road

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