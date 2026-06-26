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15 lakh saplings, city-wide events to mark Kempegowda day in Bengaluru

The highlight of the celebrations will be the launch of the ‘Green Bengaluru’ initiative, which is spearheaded by Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 15:31 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 15:31 IST
Bengaluru newsSaplingsKempegowda

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