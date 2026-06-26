15 lakh saplings, city-wide events to mark Kempegowda day in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A citywide plantation drive involving 15 lakh saplings, a mass run, floral tributes at dozens of locations and the unveiling of Kempegowda statue will mark this year’s Kempegowda Day celebrations in Bengaluru on Saturday.</p><p>Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is scheduled to inaugurate the celebrations which also includes throwing open the new major arterial road (MAR) connecting Mysore road and Magadi road. The stretch has been named after former CM SM Krishna. </p><p>The highlight of the celebrations will be the launch of the ‘Green Bengaluru’ initiative, which is spearheaded by Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). A total of 15 lakh saplings will be planted across three major locations. Resident welfare associations, educational institutions, NGOs and government departments will be part in the campaign.</p>.Karnataka government to celebrate Kempegowda Jayanti at Kempegowda Layout on June 27.<p>Another major attraction will be the Kempegowda Run, featuring 10-km and 5-km races, which will begin from the Karnataka High Court premises on Saturday morning. The event is intended to promote fitness while creating awareness about the legacy of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.</p><p>The chief minister is expected to flag off the Kempegowda Run and later unveil a statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda as part of 517th birth anniversary celebrations.</p><p>The day will begin with floral tributes at Kempegowda statues across Bengaluru. Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, senior bureaucrats and BDA officials have been assigned different locations to pay homage to the city’s founder. </p><p><strong>The day’s programme includes:</strong></p><p>- Floral tributes at Kempegowda statues beginning at 7 am.</p><p>- Flagging off of the 10-km and 5-km Kempegowda Run at 7.15 am.</p><p>- Launch of the Green Bengaluru plantation drive </p><p>- Unveiling of a Kempegowda statue </p>