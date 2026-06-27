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15 lakh saplings to be planted, we're making Bengaluru 'garden city' again: DK Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "By growing 15 lakh saplings in Bengaluru city, we are making it a garden city once again".
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:09 IST
BengaluruDK ShivakumarTree plantationgarden city

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