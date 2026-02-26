Menu
150 official dog feeding spots notified in Bengaluru's K R Puram, Mahadevapura

BECC Commissioner DS Ramesh announced on Thursday that the initiative aims to balance animal welfare with public health.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 20:19 IST
