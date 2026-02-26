<p>Bengaluru: To mitigate human-animal conflict and streamline urban animal management, the Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) has designated 150 official feeding spots for street dogs across K R Puram and Mahadevapura zones.</p>.<p>BECC Commissioner DS Ramesh announced on Thursday that the initiative aims to balance animal welfare with public health. By centralising feeding, the corporation intends to reduce food-driven aggression in dogs and simplify logistics for Animal Birth Control (ABC) and mass vaccination drives.</p>.Bengaluru North Corporation designates 70 feeding spots for street dogs.<p>"Systematic feeding helps stabilise the stray population and reduces biting tendencies,” Ramesh said. “These spots were chosen in consultation with local feeders and veterinary officers to ensure they remain away from high-traffic areas like schools, hospitals, and metro stations.”</p>.<p>The identified locations span several wards, with the highest numbers in Marathahalli (41), followed by Whitefield (22), and HAL (13).</p>.<p>To ensure compliance, official 'Feeding Point' signboards have been installed at each site.</p>.<p>The corporation issued an advisory stating that feeding on main roads or near crowded public spaces is now prohibited. While the public is encouraged to use these spots, the BECC clarified that preventing people from feeding at designated points or damaging signboards are punishable offences. Feeders are also mandated to maintain cleanliness at the sites after feeding.</p>