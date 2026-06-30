1,500 km of Bengaluru roads may be declared off-limits to street vendors

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) plans to notify around 1,500 km of arterial, sub-arterial and major roads across the city as non-vending zones, while allowing street vendors to operate on other roads as long as they do not obstruct pedestrians.</p>.<p>The decision was taken at a virtual meeting chaired by Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday.</p>.<p>Ahead of the 'Safe Footpath Campaign', which begins across the five city corporations on Wednesday, the minister directed officials to launch a footpath encroachment clearance drive in compliance with Supreme Court directions and the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act.</p>.<p>Gowda said Bengaluru has nearly 15,000 km of roads, of which about 1,500 km should be identified and notified as non-vending zones. Vendors should be permitted to conduct business on the remaining roads, provided they do not obstruct pedestrian movement or inconvenience the public.</p>.<p>He instructed officials to first identify roads where the clearance drive will be undertaken, followed by awareness campaigns for shop owners and residents. Notices must be issued before enforcement action is initiated.</p>.<p>Officials were also directed to repair footpaths on the identified stretches by replacing damaged slabs, fixing kerbs and carrying out other civil works to ensure safe and accessible pedestrian movement.</p>.<p>The meeting was attended by Urban Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, commissioners of the five city corporations, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy, and other senior officials.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Street vendors' union opposes eviction drive</span></p>.<p>A street vendors' union has urged the government to halt any eviction drive against hawkers and instead fully implement the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, arguing that vendors cannot be treated as encroachers without following the due process prescribed under the law.</p>.<p>In a statement issued on Monday, the Karnataka Pragatipara Beedhi Vyaparigala Sangha alleged that civic authorities were preparing to evict vendors before completing the mandatory survey and issuing vending certificates.</p>.<p>The union argued that illegal parking, electricity transformers, utility boxes, construction debris, commercial establishments extending onto pavements and other encroachments — not street vendors alone — were the primary causes of footpath obstruction. It urged authorities to act against all forms of encroachment instead of selectively targeting hawkers.</p>