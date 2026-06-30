Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

1,500 km of Bengaluru roads may be declared off-limits to street vendors

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting chaired by Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 23:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 23:08 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsStreet vendor

Follow us on :

Follow Us