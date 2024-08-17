152 sites up for sale: BDA to e-auction

Bengaluru: As many as 152 corner and intermediate residential sites, formed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), are up for sale.
The BDA issued the notification on Friday. announcing the e-auctioning of sites on 'as is where is' basis.
What can be noted is that the BDA has reduced the time to apply for participating in the auction to 10 days from the 14 days it provided in the past. On Friday, the BDA's website did not carry the geo-coordindates of the sites as it generally does it for better response.
The 152 sites are situated across 31 blocks of different residential layouts such as HSR Layout, Chandra Layout, Banashankari, Sir M Visvesvaraya, HRBR Layout and RMV 2nd Stage.
The live bidding is scheduled on different days in the first two weeks of September. The minimum raise bid price will be a multiple of Rs 500 per square metre.
For more details, visit BDA's official website (e-auction page).
