<p>Bengaluru: The Central division of the Bengaluru police has registered 17 cases and arrested 24 suspects allegedly selling tickets illegally at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the first five RCB games of the IPL season.</p>.<p>"Sixteen cases were registered at the Cubbon Park police station and one at the Halasuru Gate police station. Investigators have recovered 36 tickets from the 24 arrested suspects, who were attempting to sell them illegally," a senior police officer told DH.</p>.<p>Officials from the city police and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have been actively thwarting black marketing attempts.</p>.Man held for running unlicenced home bar in Bengaluru, selling liquor at inflated prices.<p>Among those arrested was 49-year-old Chandra Shekar P, a captain at Shree Lakshmi Caterers at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, who told plainclothes policemen that he had IPL tickets and quoted Rs 19,000 for a Rs 15,000 ticket before his arrest. He also claimed he had links and passwords to the tickets.</p>.<p>CCB's probe revealed that 181 tickets of various denominations worth Rs 17.52 lakh were purchased from TicketGenie and illegally sold to the public at a higher price.</p>