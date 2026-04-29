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17 cases, 24 arrests as Bengaluru police crack down on IPL ticket touts

Officials from the city police and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have been actively thwarting black marketing attempts.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 20:52 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 20:52 IST
Bengaluru newsIPL

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