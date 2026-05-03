Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

17-year-old girl dies by suicide in Bengaluru's Nelamangala

Preliminary investigations revealed that the family had recently advised her against frequently going out with friends.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 22:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 May 2026, 22:51 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSuicideNelamangala

Follow us on :

Follow Us