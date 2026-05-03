<p>Bengaluru: A 17-year-old girl who had passed the SSLC examination died by<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suicide"> suicide</a> at her aunt’s house in Bhairagowdanahalli village in Nelamangala on Friday.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Sandhya, who had secured 83 per cent in SSLC.</p>.<p>Police said Sandhya allegedly hanged herself when family members were away in their native place due to her grandmother’s health issues.</p>.<p>The incident came to light when they returned home in the evening.</p>.Delhi judicial officer dies by suicide.<p>A death note recovered from the spot read, “Sorry, Appa,” and contained the phone numbers of three of her friends, asking that they be informed. However, she did not mention the reason that led her to take the extreme step, police said.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that the family had recently advised her against frequently going out with friends.</p>.<p>Sandhya had been staying with her aunt, Shailaja, for the past three years for her education.</p>.<p>Her father, Raghavendra, had collected a college application form for her admission.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint, Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death and further investigation is on.</p>