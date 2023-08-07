17-yr-old wannabe rowdy gangs up with friends to murder a stranger in Bengaluru

In an attempt to gain recognition within the city's crime circles, a 17-year-old youth conspired with four others to murder a total stranger on 31st July. According to a police officer, the teenager aspired to become a notorious and feared figure, idolising pictures of well-known rowdies from Bengaluru on his phone.
On Sunday, Anekal police confronted one of the suspects, 19-year-old Akash, as he allegedly tried to evade arrest near Vanakanahalli around 9.45 am. Akash reportedly brandished a knife, threatening the police, and in response, a sub-inspector fired a warning shot. Despite being asked to surrender, Akash attempted to escape and allegedly attacked a constable named Mani, resulting in the sub-inspector shooting him in the leg.
The operation was led by Anekal sub-inspector Pradeep based on a tip-off. Following the encounter, the constable suffered minor cuts on his hand but was taken to the hospital and declared out of danger.
Police revealed that Akash was also involved in the murder of 24-year-old Hemanth at Menasiganahalli in Anekal. Hemanth was killed when five individuals from a Maruti Swift car attacked him as he was returning home from work on 31st July.
The prime suspect, the 17-year-old youth, was arrested on Saturday, while the police are still searching for the other three suspects. The officer further noted that three of the five suspects were minors who were friends and studying PUC. Akash had previously failed the SSLC exam but recently passed it. Additionally, the 17-year-old was allegedly dismissed from a private PUC hostel for engaging in mischievous activities and encouraging other kids to join him in his delinquent behaviour.