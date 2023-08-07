17-yr-old wannabe rowdy gangs up with friends to murder a stranger in Bengaluru

The prime suspect, the 17-year-old youth, was arrested on Saturday, while the police are still searching for the other three suspects. The officer further noted that three of the five suspects were minors who were friends and studying PUC. Akash had previously failed the SSLC exam but recently passed it. Additionally, the 17-year-old was allegedly dismissed from a private PUC hostel for engaging in mischievous activities and encouraging other kids to join him in his delinquent behaviour.