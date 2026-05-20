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179 professors, academicians ask APU to revoke student’s suspension

APU suspended a student for two years and issued a written warning to two others, after violence erupted on the varsity campus on February 24.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:33 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 02:33 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaAzim Premji University

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