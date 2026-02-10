<p>Halasuru police on Monday detained 18 candidates, all from Haryana, for allegedly involving malpractice during Army Group C recruitment examination. The examination was conducted on February 8 within the limits of the Halasuru police station. </p>.University of New South Wales campus to open in Bengaluru in August.<p>Police said candidates allegedly resorted to copying by using Bluetooth devices connected to mobile phones and other electronic devices during the examination.</p><p>The officials spotted 18 candidates were involved in the examination centre during checks. Devices were found in the bags of two candidates, identified as Aman and Rajat and further investigation is on.</p>