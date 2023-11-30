18-month-old baby dies after 'delay' in treatment at Nimhans

Bengaluru: An 18-month-old baby boy with head injuries was rushed from Hassan to Bengaluru through zero traffic, but died after doctors at Nimhans delayed treatment on Wednesday, according to his parents.
However, an official from Nimhans denied the allegation and said they couldn’t have done much because the baby was critical.
But he acknowledged that there was a delay of 10 minutes before running the tests. “The delay was because we were trying to make the parents understand that we cannot do anything as the baby was very critical,” said Dr Shashidhar H N, Resident Medical Officer, Nimhans.
According to the discharge summary, the baby suffered severe head injuries after falling four feet on his own at the family’s home in Hassan on Tuesday. He was taken to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital around 7.30 pm, where doctors gave him initial treatment, but referred him to Nimhans for further treatment.
The discharge report sent by the Hassan hospital, accessed by DH, states that the baby’s condition at discharge was “stable”.
An ambulance ferried the baby to Bengaluru, reaching Nimhans at 1.45 pm. The baby was taken into the hospital for scans at 1.56 pm. Even after the scans and necessary treatment, the baby couldn’t make it, Dr Shashidhar said.
He said they received a referral message from one of the ambulance drivers an hour before the baby reached the hospital. They had told them after reading the report that it was not possible to do anything.
“We did whatever we could. We made our best efforts, but it was too late,” Dr Shashidhar added.
“The doctors at the Hassan Medical Hospital tried their best on Tuesday night and sent the baby in the morning. Nothing was in our hands. If we had the baby last night, we could have tried, but it was out of our hands when the baby reached here.”
He added: “The doctor on duty tried to make the parents understand, but they were not in a position to listen. The situation had gone out of our hands.”