18-month-old baby's death: Nimhans under 'extreme pressure', says Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru: The parents of an 18-month-old baby, who died at Nimhans on Wednesday, staged a protest at the hospital, even as Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the mental health facility was under "extreme pressure".
The baby boy suffered severe head injuries after falling from a height of four feet at the family's home in Hassan on Tuesday. He was taken to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital around 7.30 pm, where doctors gave him initial treatment. But they referred him to Nimhans for further treatment.
The baby was brought to Bengaluru, but died after doctors at Nimhans allegedly delayed treatment, according to his parents.
"Nimhans is reeling under pressure and we understand that there is a need to make alternate arrangements, and we will discuss them,” Rao said.
Asked if it was a case of medical negligence, Rao said that he has sought a detailed report from the health department.
"I have spoken to the staff at Nimhans. They asserted that the baby was brought in a critical condition and they tried their best to save the child. However, since there are allegations of negligence, I have asked my officials to get a detailed report. If there is any truth to the matter, we will take suitable action,” he said.
Nimhans also issued a statement, asserting that they had advised the parents against shifting the baby to their institute.
"The patient received supportive measures, and anti-edema and anti-epileptic medications. The patient’s family was explained about the poor prognosis based on the clinical and radiological findings, and that the patient is unlikely to improve with treatment. Unavailability of a ventilator bed was also communicated,” the statement said.