18-year-old Bengaluru girl found hanging, suicide suspected

<p>Bengaluru: An 18-year-old girl was found hanging at her home in Kurabarahalli, West Bengaluru, on Sunday.</p>.<p>The police are treating the case as a suicide and have filed an unnatural death report.</p>.<p>The deceased lived with her parents in a rented house within the Mahalakshmi Layout police station limits. Her parents, both daily wage workers, were not at home when she took her life. They discovered her body upon returning.</p>.<p>The body was sent for post-mortem and later released to the family.</p>