<p>A 19-year-old man died in a tragic accident involving his two-wheeler and a goods truck in Kengeri on Saturday night, according to officials.</p>.<p>The victim, identified as Muniyappa, was employed at a two-wheeler showroom in Kengeri.</p>.<p>Police reported that the accident occurred near Dhananayakanahalli while Muniyappa was en route to deliver food to his father, who had been admitted to a local hospital due to an illness.</p>.<p>An investigation revealed that the truck driver was speeding in the wrong lane when the vehicle collided with Muniyappa's two-wheeler. The teenager suffered severe injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.</p>.<p>A case has been filed, and authorities are searching for the truck driver, who fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle after the crash.</p>