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2 Bengaluru-Mumbai trains, Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat soon: Railway Minister

Vande Bharat sleeper to Mumbai, superfast via Hubballi & VB for coastal Karnataka
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 23:45 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 23:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaVande BharatMangaluru

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