2-day 'Bhoomi Yugaantar' fest at city college

City-based Bhoomi College will host the 'Bhoomi Yugaantar' festival on Friday and Saturday. The festival aims to co-create communities deeply rooted in nature and local cultures.
“Inspired by Gandhi and other visionaries like JC Kumarappa, Vinobha Bhave, and Baba Amte, the festival will focus on fostering local action in sustainability and holistic transformation in education,” a statement from the college said.
The event will host a number of engaging workshops and talks around themes like green economics, climate action, nature and biodiversity, and community building. That apart, the festival will also provide the participants, aged between 18 and 29, a platform to pitch their eco-project ideas to win a grant of Rs 25,000.
The release of the book — ‘Education in Tune with Nature’ — is also scheduled at the event.